Coffee shop, WiFi will be included in newly-renovated Monroe Park

RICHMOND, Va. — As a round of heavy renovations to one of the city’s most visible parks is nearing the finish line, work on another nearby park is about to get started.

Monroe Park is scheduled to re-open this summer after a $7 million, 18-month overhaul.

Located at 719 E. Franklin St. in the heart of VCU, the city-owned park is getting new grass, trees, repaved paths, brick sidewalks, as well as WiFi and improved lighting.

The 7-acre park’s Checkers House, a brick gazebo-like structure in the park’s center, is also receiving a renovation to house both a coffee shop vendor and a VCU police post.

Alice Massie, president of the Monroe Park Conservancy, a nonprofit created to spearhead the renovation of the park, said construction is close to wrapping up with a mid- to late June reopening target.

“It really depends on when the grass grows,” Massie said.

The conservancy raised $3 million toward renovations, an amount that was then matched by the city. Massie said VCU also contributed money to the project. She said the conservancy is continuing to fundraise for amenities such as tables and benches.

