Men posing as water company employees steal cash from Chester home, police say

CHESTER, Va. — Chesterfield Police and county officials are warning residents after a victim was robbed by two scammers posing as “water company employees.”

Tuesday between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., two men approached a home on the 1700 block of Point of Rocks Road and told the resident they needed to check his water, according to police. One man entered the home with the victim while the other man waited outside. Police believe second man stole cash from the victim’s home while the first man distracted the resident.

The suspect who first entered the home is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was clean shaven and had medium-length brown hair. He was wearing pink and green sunglasses, a light blue, button-up shirt and blue jeans, investigators said.

The second suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He was clean shaven and was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, according to police.

Both men left the area in a white work van, police said.

“Chesterfield County Utilities staff will always have identification available, such as a Chesterfield County identification badge or Chesterfield County vehicle, as proof of their affiliation with Chesterfield County. If you are asked for a water sample, told that there is an issue with your water pressure, or told that the water quality needs to be checked, ask to see their Chesterfield County identification badge and check that they are driving a Chesterfield County vehicle with the Chesterfield County logo,” Chesterfield County Police wrote on their Facebook page in reference to the scam.

Neighbors living on Point of Rocks Road said the community is tight knit, and the incident has them on edge.

Louise, who knows the person who was victimized and asked we only share her first name, said the man who was robbed has been sick.

“I think it’s awful… Really, really bad for them to come in there and do that to that poor man,” Louise said.

Neighbors in the area are remaining vigilant. One of them even called the police when a CBS 6 crew covering the story, knocked on doors and was driving a vehicle that looks somewhat similar to the one driven by the suspects.

Louise likes that her neighbors look out for one another, but said it is unfortunately you cannot be too careful when a stranger knocks on your door.

“I try to be really careful about people coming up to the house and all because I’ve got protection around here,” Louise said.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.