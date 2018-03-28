Extra Billy’s Barbecue closing West Broad Street location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After 47 years on West Broad Street, owners of Extra Billy's Barbecue have decided to close the restaurant in the hopes of opening another location in Richmond.

Wednesday will be the restaurant’s final day with a full menu. A limited menu will be available on Thursday and Friday, including many favorites.

“After 47 years the building on Broad Street is well worn and with much consideration we have decided to close that location,” Restaurant President Lisa Harr told CBS 6 in a statement. “This is bittersweet as we have many memories with the relationships we have made with individuals, associations and businesses. We truly appreciate the loyalty of our customers as well as the employees who have worked here.”

The Harr family opened a second location, Extra Billy's Smokehouse & Brewery in Midlothian, in 2000. That restaurant will remain open.

“The Harrs will continue to ‘smoke, brew and serve you’ at their location in Midlothian while they pursue another spot in Richmond,” wrote Harr.

Extra Billy's Barbecue, originally named The Cattlemans (later renamed Cattletown), opened in 1970 as a steakhouse in a new building at 5205 W. Broad St. The restaurant rebranded to Extra Billy's Barbecue in the mid 1980’s.