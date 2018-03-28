× Henrico man killed in Richmond; 2 arrested for crime

RICHMOND, Va. — Police arrested two people in connection to a fatal Sunday night shooting in Richmond.

Damon L. Tucker, 48, of Henrico County, was found dead on North 29th Street in Richmond Sunday when officers responded to a shooting at about 7:37 p.m.

“Detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals’ Regional Fugitive Task Force, [Tuesday] arrested Michael C. Robinson, 60, of the 1200 block of West Leigh Street without incident. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “On Monday, detectives and U. S. Marshals also arrested Brittany L. Garrett, 27, of the 2000 block of Creighton Road and charged her with conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending.”

No information was released about what lead detectives to these suspects.

No information was released about a motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call Richmond Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.