Missing woman’s car, belongings found in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 31-year-old woman who vanished Wednesday in Henrico County.

Henrico Police officials said officers were called at 12:40 p.m. pm after Christina Johnson's vehicle and belongings were found in the 600 block of Forest Avenue.

There was no sign of Johnson and officers said they do no know if she left on foot or met up with someone before leaving.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

