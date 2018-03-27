The Be Well campaign brings awareness to young adults about the risks of suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Be Well Virginia is helping communities across the state raise awareness about suicide and the importance of developing and maintaining positive mental health.

Charlene Edwards, Prevention Manager with the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and Robin Pentecost, Behavioral Health and Wellness Supervisor with Goochland Powhatan Community Services shared about the services and training programs offered through the organization.

Be Well Virginia has 7 regional locations. Learn more by visiting,http://www.bewellva.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BE WELL VIRGINIA }