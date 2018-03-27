Teen driver wrecks as ATVs and dirt bikes flood Petersburg streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va.-- Petersburg 911 received a dozen calls complaining about ATV’s and dirt bikes riding down city streets sometimes popping wheelies.

The calls came in over two-hour period on Saturday and stopped after a fourteen-year-old on an ATV crashed into a car near the intersection of High Pearl Street and Saint Mark Street.

“I just want these kids off the streets with these dirt bikes and all this,” one caller could be heard saying to 911.

Petersburg Police said the teen ran a stop sign and slammed into the front of the crash and his ATV wedged up under the front bumper.

A red-light camera caught two dirt bikes and two ATV’s riding down West Washington Street Saturday afternoon.

“This is a problem that has escalated through time,” said Mayor Sam Parham who has witnessed a group of illegal riders in the City.

Six years ago, on March 16th, 2012, CBS 6 reported on an ATV crash in the Walnut Hill Avenue. The ATV driver ran into the side of a SUV and ended up being flown by medical helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

Police were kept busy for more than two hours with this latest incident, and then the crash. The mayor said City Council is looking to tackle the problem.

“We’re planning on getting touch on enforcing a new ordinance that’s going to take place, in which we plan on seizing their ATV’s now,” he said.

The City would like to have an ordinance akin to the ones in Maryland and the District of Columbia, both states confiscate and then destroy seized ATV’s and dirt bikes.

Lindsay Cliborne has worked in Petersburg for more than a decade and said she sees groups of riders, anywhere from several times a month to several times a week.

“All the time and its young kids and it will be during school hours or just during the work day,” Cliborne said. “It’s actually dangerous you know, and with the accident that just happened, it’s obviously not a good thing for young kids”.

The next Petersburg City Council meeting is April 3rd.