× ‘No Frills Bandit’ pleads guilty to bank robbery charges

RICHMOND, Va. — The serial bank robber dubbed by the FBI as the “No Frills Bandit” pleaded guilty today to bank robbery charges.

Investigators said 50-year-old Russell Carter robbed a dozen banks throughout Virginia and North Carolina in 2016 and 2017, by handing tellers a note demanding money and claiming he had a firearm.

Back in September, the FBI got involved to help find Carter, who was accused of robbing at least three Central Virginia banks since July.

In each instance he wore dark, generic clothing that did not stand out.

He is suspected of robbing a Union Bank and Trust on Morris Road in Spotsylvania on July 24, 2017; a BB&T on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville on August 31, 2017; a Wells Fargo Bank on Staples Mill Road in Henrico on Sept. 5, 2017.

Carter faces up to 40 years behind bars when he’s sentenced in June.