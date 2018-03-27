Petersburg mail carrier accused of dumping tubs of mail identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – The mail carrier accused of dumping months’ worth of mail into a Petersburg dumpster has been identified.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Richmond has identified the former Petersburg Postal Worker as Ryan L. Hooker.

In February, 30 tubs of mail were found tossed into a dumpster at Tanglewood Apartments in Petersburg. Some of the mail was more than a year old.

Hooker knowingly and willfully obstructed the passage of mail by discarding mail entrusted to him in his capacity instead of delivering it to the addressed recipients, according to court documents.

Hooker plead guilty to one count of delay or destruction of mail on February 8. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and a $250 fine.

On March 23, Hooker was charged with an additional charge of obstructing the passage of mail.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred beginning in or around July 2016 through in or around September of 2017.

He is scheduled to appear in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on March 29.

Petersburg residents start getting year-old mail

Some Petersburg residents received their mail about 18 months late.

Terry Ammons was notified his missing mail was discovered in a dumpster Feb. 16.

One of the two pieces of mail was finally delivered; it was a year and a half old sympathy card, sent after he lost his father.

"I appreciate the Postal Service getting it to us now,” Ammons said. “That's better than not getting it at all."

While the 30 plus tubs of mail had been in the dumpster, many want to know where their mail has been.

"I'd like to know where, it would be interesting to find out,” Ammon said.

Lee Ballenger said the pieces of mail he just received were 13 and seven months old, both were First Class, fairly important documents.

"A fairly important and sensitive document with some personal information that has gone missing for the last seven months,” Ballenger said.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.