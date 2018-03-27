Chesterfield man arrested for robbery, threatening to bomb

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man has been arrested after police say he robbed a convinced store, and threatened to bomb in relation to the incident.

Police said the robbery occurred Tuesday at about 6:50 p.m. at the Car Stop Food Mart located at 7431 Jefferson Davis Highway.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect, identified as Randolph E. Blackmon, 44, approached the clerk and passed a note demanding money, according to police.

There was no weapon displayed during the incident.

Police say Blackmon fled the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested Blackmon near the scene.

He has been charged with robbery and threatening to bomb in relation to the incident. Blackmon is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.