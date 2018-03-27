× Chesterfield adding 10 minutes to school day to make up for snow days

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Beginning after spring break, Chesterfield County Schools will add 10 minutes to the school day to make up for snow days this winter.

School officials said the decision comes after students missed additional school due to winter weather last week. The school district has now missed seven full days of instruction and had four two-hour delays.

To date, Chesterfield students have missed approximately 48 hours of school due to inclement weather, according to school officials.

Chesterfield School officials said that the school system must be in compliance with Virginia law that requires a minimum of 990 instructional hours annually.

“While we have recouped time from outdoor recess lost to rain and/or cold weather, the school division still remains short of the required 990 instructional hours,” school officials wrote on Facebook. (State law does not allow recess to be included in the instructional hours count.)

The 10 minutes will be added to the school day beginning Monday, April 9 through Friday, June 15.

June 15 will return to a three-hour early release for students, as requested by the teacher advisory committee.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding this winter as we sought to keep students and staff members safe while also meeting state requirements for instructional time,” school officials added.