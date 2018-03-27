$180k raised at luncheon for Make-A-Wish Foundation Greater Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation Greater Richmond raised more than $182,000 at its annual W.I.S.H. Circle luncheon, helping grant at least 20 more wishes to critically ill children.

A wish come true isn’t just a nice thing. For many children and their families, it’s an important part of the battle against their illness. Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight critical illness. This improves their quality of life and produces better health results.

More than 4,800 wishes have been granted in the Richmond region to-date. The average cost of a wish is nearing $10,000.

This past year, 10-year-old Jude was granted his wish to visit the Galapagos Islands. The trip was inspired by Jude’s hope to one day become a marine biologist. Jude’s father, Paul, says his son came home from the trip a different child.

Another W.I.S.H. child, Aida was also honored at the luncheon. Aida’s mom shared that when Aida learned of her cancer diagnosis, she bravely said: “It’s okay, Mom. If this means someone else doesn’t get it, I can have it.”

This year’s luncheon was held at the Country Club of Virginia and CBS’s Tracy Sears served as Mistress of Ceremonies. CBS 6 was also a proud sponsor of the event.

Over the past two months, eleven local women campaigned at the grass roots level and raised funds for the event. The 2018 W.I.S.H. Honorees are Paige Clay, Kate Crone, Nikki Miller Ferguson, Emily Fishburne, Robin Heath-Kahn, Mary Leipertz, Tracy McGuire, Courtney Orensky, Holly Shaheen, India Sisler and Courtney Worrell. Worrell raised the most funds and was crowned this year’s Fairy Godmother.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation Greater Richmond will hold its annual Walk for Wishes on May 5 at Stoney Point Fashion Park.