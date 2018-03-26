Police ID ‘very friendly’ 29-year-old man fatally shot on Broad St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- Police identified the 29-year-old man who witnesses said was shot and then beaten during broad daylight in Richmond, and announced the arrest of a murder suspect.

Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante said VCU Police officers in the area of E. Broad and 4th streets heard a shot fired just around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found Brandon W. Ruffin, of the 1900 block of 4th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses said about two men in their twenties to thirties were involved in the shooting and that they saw a VCU Police officer chase one of the suspects and arrest him nearby.

"The VCU Police officer came flying down and he had his gun out. I saw him they put the handcuffs on one fella," Kane said.

Brian M. Tyler, 36, of the 4700 block of Bell Road, Powhatan was taken into custody by VCU Police and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jeff Kane said he was standing across the street when he heard four gunshots.

"After the [suspects] did their shots they started kicking [the victim]," Kane remembered.

Aziz Amro, who owns the Krispy Krunchy restaurant next door to Subway, had several customers eating inside his establishment who witnessed the initial shooting.

"I was preparing some food and we heard something like, boom," Amro said. "All of my customers ran toward the bathroom and the kitchen."

Amro and a nurse driving by during the time of the shooting helped the victim before paramedics arrived.

"[The nurse] told me to help him move [the victim] on his side to try put pressure on the blood coming out. He was bleeding from his back," he remembered.

People who knew the victim said he would frequent the East Broad Street area and do odd jobs for nearby businesses. Kane said the victim was inside his restaurant just prior to the shooting.

"He's a really nice kid. He comes in here all the time and eats. He's very friendly," Amro remarked.

The shooting closed Broad Street between 3rd and 5th streets for several hours as police investigated Sunday.

Officers said numerous people likely saw the shooting. While some of those people have talked to detectives, authorities are urging anyone who may have information to call police.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Sgt. Michael Mocello 804-646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.