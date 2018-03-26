Luther Burger uses Sugar Shack Donuts as hamburger buns

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — The new burger joint, by the people behind Sugar Shack Donuts, will be serving simple standard burgers, beef sourced locally, along with vegetarian and vegan options like the Impossible Burger.

Owner Ian Kelley is excited about the new venture, which will open inside Sugar Shack’s Chesterfield County store at 1931 Huguenot Road.

The space has limited inside seating, but outdoor seating will be finished in the next couple of weeks.

Kelley has always wanted to have a burger joint.

“Burgers are amazing; especially simple old school burgers,” he said. “I used to go to a place in St. Pete where I grew up called Ted Peters. I still dream about their burgers.”

A Luther Burger is a burger which one (or more) glazed donuts replaces the bun.

It is said to have been (possibly) invented by the late R&B singer and producer Luther Vandross, as it was one of his favorites.

Luther Burger opens at 11 a.m.

Luther Quad A post shared by Luther Burger (@lutherburger) on Mar 24, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT