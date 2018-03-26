After 23 years in prison for crime he didn’t commit, man gets White Sox job back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago, Ill. -- A man who spent more than 20 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit gets his old job back with the Chicago White Sox, reported WGN.

Nevest Coleman, 49, worked on the White Sox grounds crew in 1994 when he was arrested and imprisoned for a rape and murder in Englewood, despite the lack of any physical evidence.

Last year, after 23 years behind bars, Coleman went free when prosecutors dropped the charges.

He was granted a certificate of innocence this month by a Cook County judge, clearing his name.

Coleman's friends and family reached out to the White Sox after his release. The team offered him a job interview and then welcomed him back to the job. Coleman is scheduled to return to the baseball field Monday.

The team says they're grateful that "justice has been carried out for Nevest."