Church Hill Irish Festival continues Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The luck of the Irish continues Sunday at the Church Hill Irish Festival.

The annual gathering at 25th & E. Broad streets in Church Hill from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. has three stages of entertainment, Irish-themed crafts and family fun like children’s games and face painting.

Enjoy wonderful “Irish Surprise” (corned beef, cabbage & mashed potatoes) prepared by the Ladies of St. Patrick’s, “Fish and Chips” and other favorites provided by Rare Olde Times Irish Pub, Rosie Connolly’s and many more.

Proceeds also benefit the historic preservation of St. Patrick’s Church, a “little church with a big heart” built in the 1850’s by Irish Immigrants to Richmond, and its outreach programs.

A $5 donation collected at the gate also benefits the St. Baldrick’s Society and their fight against childhood cancer, the Church Hill Association, the Church Hill Crime Watch, Richmond Hill, Child Saver’s Clinic of Richmond, St. John’s Church, the St. Peter’s Meals Program, St. Francis Home, Stone’s Circle of Friends and many other neighborhood causes.

Park for free at 16th and Broad sreets and take the free shuttle to the festival.