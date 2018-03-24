Women Rock Festival held at Richmond brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Women were rocking at Hardywood brewery in Richmond Saturday afternoon.

The pop-up art event featured local women craft artists as well as live music and a special Hardywood Grapefruit Singel.

"Enjoy an eclectic lineup of live music and a pop-up market featuring just a fraction of Richmond's favorite women artists, women-owned businesses, and community organizations," reads a post on the brewery's Facebook page. "The taps and the good vibes will be flowing all day long."

Five-percent of sales from the event will be donated the VCU chapter of Women Matter and Richmond Peace Education Center.