Man shot in the back on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside that sent a man to the hospital Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Lynhaven Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officials said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was in stable condition at last check, according to police.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

