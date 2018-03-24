Beeping Post Office return prompts scare near Buford Road Pharmacy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a call for a suspicious package near the Buford Road Pharmacy in Chesterfield County was not a threat.

In fact, officials said the cause of the scare was a beeping heart monitor someone left in a box outside in the parking lot not far from a Post Office drop box at the shopping center.

Crews were called to the scene at 8:50 a.m.

Virginia State Police also responded and assisted until officials determined the item in the box was a heart monitor being returned via the mail.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.