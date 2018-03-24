2-alarm fire at Southside motel

Chesterfield home under renovation ‘complete loss’ after fire

Posted 8:10 pm, March 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:31PM, March 24, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a Chesterfield home is a total loss after an early morning fire Saturday.

Officials said firefighters were called to the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace around 3:30 a.m.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the home, which was under renovation, was fully involved when units arrived.

Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield Police tweeted a photo from the scene at 3:49 a.m. showing intense flames shooting from the home.

Elmore said the home was a “complete loss.”

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.