Chesterfield home under renovation ‘complete loss’ after fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a Chesterfield home is a total loss after an early morning fire Saturday.

Officials said firefighters were called to the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace around 3:30 a.m.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the home, which was under renovation, was fully involved when units arrived.

Chesterfield Police and Chesterfield Fire & EMS are on scene of a house fire in the area of the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @CFEMSPIO pic.twitter.com/N7YR6xssFY — LtBradConner (@conner_lt) March 24, 2018

Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield Police tweeted a photo from the scene at 3:49 a.m. showing intense flames shooting from the home.

Elmore said the home was a “complete loss.”

No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating what sparked the fire.

