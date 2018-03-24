Chesterfield home under renovation ‘complete loss’ after fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a Chesterfield home is a total loss after an early morning fire Saturday.
Officials said firefighters were called to the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace around 3:30 a.m.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the home, which was under renovation, was fully involved when units arrived.
Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield Police tweeted a photo from the scene at 3:49 a.m. showing intense flames shooting from the home.
Elmore said the home was a “complete loss.”
No injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating what sparked the fire.
37.543121 -77.607702