Weekend storm will target southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will approach Virginia on Saturday. Morning sunshine will be replaced with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Some showers or a wintry mix will move into western Virginia in the afternoon. This system will be fighting a lot of dry air, and this will limit the precipitation potential near and northeast of Richmond. The chance of some rain or mix may get into the metro after sunset. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

As some colder air works in during the evening, some sleet and light snow will be possible into Saturday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The mix/snow will exit early Sunday morning.

The chances of any accumulating snow in the metro are very low. A coating up to an inch will be possible for areas west of South Hill and Farmville. Danville and points west will have the best chance of seeing an inch or more of snow, and places like Roanoke and Blacksburg will see at least three inches of snow with the potential for over five inches.

Clouds will decrease Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Warmer air will return next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

