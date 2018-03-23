× Weekend Events: French Film RVA, Richmond SPCA Dog Jog & 5K Run

RICHMOND, Va. —

26th Annual French Film Festival

Co-sponsors Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond, a delegation of more than forty directors, actors, cinematographers and artist-technicians continue their week in Richmond through March 25 to present their newest films to a Richmond audience. Films will be screened at the Byrd Theatre in Cary Town. All films will have English subtitles and question & answer sessions with the creators. The official reception is Saturday, March 24, 7:30pm at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. For more information on the French Film festival click here. http://frenchfilmfestival.us/ on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FrenchFilmFestivalRichmondVA/

Virginia Horse Festival

Celebrates “Big Red,” with a special Secretariat birthday celebration during this year through March 23-25 at The Meadow Event Park. New this year is a Triple Crown Tribute reception and program. Guests can commemorate the 45th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown, in which he won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Special guests include author, Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of the late Penny Chenery, Secretariat’s owner; sports journalist Steve Haskin; and former Meadow Stable grooms. Festival-goers also can take guided tours of Meadow Hall with its Meadow Champion Galleries, Triple Crown Room and the Chenery Collection of rare Meadow Stable memorabilia. The tours are $5 per person and will be held at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, March 23; at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday; and at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All Secretariat events require Virginia Horse Festival general admission. Children 12 and under are FREE with a paid adult admission. The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, Va., is the birthplace of Secretariat and home to the State Fair of Virginia.

Church Hill Irish Festival March 24th and 25th 10am-7pm

At 25th & E. Broad Street in Church Hill. Three stages of entertainment, family fun, including children’s games, face painting and Irish-themed crafts. Over thirty Irish vendors will be in attendance! Food and refreshments will also be available. Enjoy wonderful “Irish Surprise” (corned beef, cabbage & mashed potatoes) prepared by the Ladies of St. Patrick’s, “Fish and Chips” and other favorites provided by Rare Olde Times Irish Pub, Rosie Connolly’s and many more. Proceeds also benefit the historic preservation of St. Patrick’s Church, a “little church with a big heart” built in the 1850’s by Irish Immigrants to Richmond, and its outreach programs. A $5.00 donation will be collected at the gate. Proceeds also benefit the St. Baldrick’s Society and their fight against childhood cancer, the Church Hill Association, the Church Hill Crime Watch, Richmond Hill, Child Saver’s Clinic of Richmond, St. John’s Church, the St. Peter’s Meals Program, St. Francis Home, Stone’s Circle of Friends and many other neighborhood causes. Park for free at 16th and Broad Streets and ride the free shuttle to the festival.

16th Annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, March 24

Benefiting the Richmond SPCA, sponsored by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, 5-K Run starts at 9:30 am and the Dog Jog is at 11 am. Owners can participate in the chip-timed 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk for people only, or the dog-friendly one-mile Dog Jog, or do both. Throughout the morning you can learn about some of the latest family-friendly and pet-related products during our vendor fair at the Robins-Starr Humane Center. There’s also a Kids’ Fun Zone and the Pets’ Fun Zone and CBS 6 Greg McQuade will serve as Emcee. For more information click here.

Time Travelers Open House – March 24 & 25

Free Admission to Historic Sites in Richmond in a Time Travelers Open House, Discover the history of historic homes, museums, and other one-of-a-kind attractions. Nineteen of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend. Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites. Participating locations include: Agecroft Hall & Gardens, The American Civil War Museum – White House of the Confederacy, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, The John Marshall House, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Magnolia Grange, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, Maymont, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, The Valentine First Freedom Center, Virginia Randolph Museum, Walkerton Tavern and Wilton House Museum. To download a Time Travelers Passport click here.

JRMS Step Team March 24th, 10am to 4pm

At John Rolfe middle school, sponsoring a car wash Saturday, at Citizens and Farmers Bank, 2651 New Market Road, Henrico, off Route 5. $10.00 per car and taking donations. Steppers raising money for travel for competitions throughout Virginia. For details and to support the JRMS Steppers visit https://www.facebook.com/JRMS-STEP-TEAM-274029226347846/?ti=as, https://www.gofundme.com/jrmsswag

Ladybug Fund Winetasting & Silent Auction March 24

The Greater Richmond ARC hosts its Ladybug Fund Winetasting & Silent Auction Saturday at the Torque Club, Richmond Raceway Complex, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit children served through ARC programs, including Infant and Child Development Services, Summer Camp and Respite Services, and After school. The event features 12 winetasting stations featuring West Coast wines, courtesy of wine educator Thom Horsey, and Virginian wines courtesy of Valley Road Vineyards. Craft beer from Midnight Brewery will also be on hand, as well as fine fare from Mosaic Catering. Silent auction items include the chance to bid on throwing out the “first pitch” at a Flying Squirrels game; a catered dinner for ten by The Sharper Palate; NASCAR tickets; jewelry, art, and more. For tickets and more information click here.