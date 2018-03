RICHMOND, Va – April 19th is an important date to mark on your calendar if you have children or grandchildren that will be 5 years old by September 30th. Fifteen Richmond localities will hold Kindergarten registration. Jacque Hale from Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond was back with us this year to share an outline of what parents need to do to register and how to help your kids get ready to start Kindergarten!

http://www.smartbeginningsrva.org