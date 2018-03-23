Car fire backs up I-95 traffic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — All lanes have reopened after a vehicle fire closed part of Interstate 95 south in Hanover.

“All lanes are now open. An eight-mile backup remains,” a VDOT spokesperson said at 11:30 a.m. Friday. “Continue to expect major delays.”

Previously, the right and center lanes were closed near Ashland (mile marker 92).

No information has been released about the cause of the fire, nor if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.