Dangerous pothole becomes hubcap cemetery for Richmond vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. — A pothole on North Thompson Street in Richmond has become a hubcap cemetery for thousands of vehicles that pass on a daily basis.

Thursday, CBS 6 captured more than 100 cars rolling over the huge pothole in just a few minutes.

“It’s really a bad pothole and it needs to be fixed immediately,” said one driver.

We even saw some people pull over in a nearby parking lot to check their tires and hubcaps because of the pothole.

“My hubcap is still on, but I see the ones lined up on the side of the curb back there,” said the driver. “It’s dangerous. Whoever monitors these potholes needs to get out here and take a look at that one there.”

CBS 6 Problems Solvers did some investigating and found out that the pothole, located just off the I-95 exit, had been reported to the City of Richmond six times.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond’s Department of Public Works on Thursday to question why this one pothole hadn’t been filled even after repeated requests.

Sharon North, the department’s spokesperson, said the city would take a look at the pothole and make the necessary repairs.

We also asked North about the process is to get a pothole fixed.

North detailed step by step what happens after a driver reports a pothole issue:

“When someone inputs into see-click-fix it goes into the city’s RVA 1 system. It is then entered into a system called Cityworks. Which is where DPW picks it up. When there is snow or a threat of snow, the process is delayed. However, our average turnaround time is 7-to-10 days.”

But Problem Solvers found in this instance, it still took 20 days to fix the North Thompson St. pothole, according to the city’s website.

Friday afternoon the city notified CBS 6 that crews were on Thompson St. filling pot holes, bringing a sigh of relief to those who travel the street daily.

