Bon Secours hosting event to highlight Colon Cancer Awareness

RICHMOND, Va. - Colon cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer impacting people age 50 and older—but it’s also one of the most treatable if caught early. In honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Bon Secours is hosting a free community event Tuesday, March 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library. Richmond’s preeminent colon specialists, Dr. Cary Gentry and Dr. Joseph Coury, will lead a discussion on what happens during a screening, what treatment options are available and what kind of lifestyle choices you can make to reduce your risk. CBS 6 meteorologist Zach Daniel will speak about the importance of colon cancer awareness and former Redskins tight end Rick “Doc” Walker will provide tips for living an active and healthy life.

There are three Colon & Rectal Specialists locations:

West End

7605 Forest Avenue, Suite 308

Richmond, VA 23229

(804) 288-7077

Hanover

7425 Lee Davis Road

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

(804) 559-3400

Stony Point

8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270

Richmond, VA 23235

(804) 249-2465

For more information, visit: https://www.crspecialists.com

