Woman arrested for Sandston bank robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect has been arrested after a Citizens & Farmers Bank in eastern Henrico County was robbed Thursday morning.

Lt. C. L. Garrett with Henrico Police said officers were called to the 100 block of E. Williamsburg Road for a robbery at 11:45 a.m.

That is where Garrett said a female walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

"The victim complied and the female left with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency," Garrett said.

No one was injured and no weapon was displayed.

Garrett said officers stopped a car at Nine Mile Road and Dakar Drive a short time later where a female was detained and arrested.

Officials said additional information will be released after warrants are served.

