VTM Has The Beef!

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond caterer Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen cooking up Philly Beef Stuffed Shells. This chopped beef dish has all the things you love about a Philly Cheesesteak minus the Wiz! Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd Street in Richmond or you can go to http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Big Herm’s Philly Beef Stuffed Shells

Ingredients:

1 pound chopped Philly Beef

2 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 small green bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon each garlic, salt and pepper

4 ounces cheddar cheese, cut into small cubes

24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked

SAUCE

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup milk

1 cup beef broth

4 ounces of cheddar, cut in small cubes

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place cooked shells in greased 9×11 pan

Melt butter into pan

Brown green peppers and onions

Add the Philly beef continue to cook until medium texture

Remove the beef (you can leave the fat) and add the butter and the onions and bell peppers.

Add the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and black pepper into the pan and stir.

Take it off the heat and scoop it into the pasta shells.

Top each shell with cubes of cheese.

Using the same pan add the beef broth, milk and cornstarch and whisk before turning the heat back on.

Add in the rest of the cheddar cheese a little at a time while whisking for 3-5 minutes or until thickened.

Pour half the sauce around the shells.

Bake in the oven for 10 minutes to melt the cheese.

Pour remaining sauce on top.