Proceeds from ‘Little Black Dress Initiative’ funding EnviraGrow Mobile Learning Center

RICHMOND, Va - The Junior League of Richmond powers several major projects in the greater Richmond region. The 2nd Annual 'Little Black Dress' initiative is March 19 through March 23. This year's funds raised through the initiative will fund placement of EnviraGrow Mobile Learning Center serving Richmond's East End. This year's goal of $35,000 will be used to purchase and EnviraGrow Mobile Learning Center, which will provide more than 6,000 pounds of fresh produce.

