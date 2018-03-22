Missing woman last seen Monday night in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman in Albemarle County.

Police said 49-year-old Amanda Francis Carlson was last seen early Monday night near the 500 block of Old Lynchburg Road.

Carlson is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

