Who is Austin bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt?

AUSTIN — Police have identified the Austin serial bombing suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation.

Little additional information about the man has been released, but police have previously said he was a 24-year-old white man capable of making sophisticated explosive devices.

Conditt killed himself when police, who had been staking out his hotel, followed him onto Interstate 35, where he pulled into a ditch and detonated an explosive device as Austin Police Department SWAT team members approached his car, according to authorities.

Here’s what we know about the man accused of the deadly explosions:

It’s not clear where he was from

Though Austin Police Chief Brian Manley provided reporters Conditt’s age and race, it’s unclear whether he lived in the Austin area.

His motive is still unknown

Police said the suspect is responsible for the bombings in Austin, but they are still investigating why he carried them out.

How did police find him?

In the past 24 to 36 hours, authorities received information that led them to a person of interest, who later became a suspect.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler confirmed that police obtained surveillance images showing the suspect at a FedEx store in Austin.

They later identified his car and spotted it Wednesday night at a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, a few miles north of Austin.

As officers waited for tactical units to arrive on the scene, the man began to drive away and later stopped on the side of the road.

It was then that SWAT officers approached the vehicle and the man detonated a bomb inside his car, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Austin bombings timeline

The suspect died inside the vehicle.

Did he act alone?

It’s unclear if he had any accomplices. It appears that he was alone when he drove away from the hotel in Round Rock and when he detonated a device in his car.

Police used store receipts and internet searches to identify Austin bombing suspect

The clues were in the receipts.

As police in Austin, Texas, desperately searched for the person who had left explosive packages all over the city, killing two people, they realized that the bombs had something in common: they were being made from common household ingredients. So investigators hit the area’s stores, scanning receipts and looking for clues.

“Agents fanned out throughout the city of Austin going to big box retail stores as well as locally owned stores trying to determine whether or not there were suspicious purchases,” Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter for the Austin American-Statesman, told CNN’s “New Day.” They were “going through receipts and going through sales records from those stores.”

That worked. Plohetski said the search of the receipts provided investigators with “critical evidence.”

They now had a person of interest: now identified as Mark Anthony Conditt.

Federal search warrants were then used to get the man’s IP address, which showed that he’d been making “suspicious” Google searches, Plohetski said.

Police also developed a sketch from witness interviews.

Seen on videotape

But the big break came when Conditt went to a FedEx store in south Austin and shipped an explosive device — and the whole thing was captured on security video.

“Police say that they used that as the final piece to put all of this together, really in the past 24 hours,” Plohetski said.

Convinced that this was their man, police worked quickly. Late Tuesday night they used cell phone technology to track Conditt to a hotel in Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin, according to the American-Statesman. There, they spotted the vehicle witnesses had told investigators he was driving.

Police and federal agents surrounded the hotel but didn’t move in immediately. Since they were dealing with a suspected serial bomber, they wanted backup.

“(We were) awaiting the arrival of our tactical teams because we wanted to have ballistic vehicles here so we could attempt to take this suspect into custody as safely as possible,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference early Wednesday.

They were still awaiting the arrival of those teams when, some time later, Conditt took off in his vehicle. Police followed him as he drove on the service road along I-35, whizzing by the various restaurants, gas stations and hotels. Then the vehicle came to a stop in a ditch. A SWAT team cautiously approached.

Boom! Conditt detonated a device inside his vehicle. The blast from the explosion knocked down and injured one officer, while another fired a shot at the suspect.

Conditt, who suffered “significant injuries,” died in the blast.

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks in our community,” Manley said. But he stressed the city’s nightmare may not be over.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, saying they don’t know where Conditt has been for the past 24 hours and if he may have sent additional packages.