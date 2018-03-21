Richmond French Film Festival & Richmond SPCA Dog jog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --26th Annual French Film Festival co-sponsors Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond, a delegation of more than forty directors, actors, cinematographers, and artist-technicians will make Richmond their home March 22 – 25 to present their newest films to a Richmond audience.

Films will be screened at the Byrd Theatre in Cary Town. All films will have English subtitles and question & answer sessions with the creators. The official reception is Saturday, March 24, 7:30pm at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. For more information on the French Film festival click here. on Facebook.

16th Annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, sponsored by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, Saturday, March 24, 5-K Run starts at 9:30 am and the Dog Jog is at 11 am. Owners can participate in the chip-timed 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk for people only, or the dog-friendly one-mile Dog Jog, or do both. Throughout the morning you can learn about some of the latest family-friendly and pet-related products during our vendor fair at the Robins-Starr Humane Center. There’s also a Kids' Fun Zone and the Pets' Fun Zone and CBS 6 Greg McQuade will serve as Emcee. For more information click here.

Virginia Horse Festival celebrates “Big Red,” with a special birthday Secretariat's celebration March 23-25 at The Meadow Event Park. New this year is a Triple Crown Tribute reception and program. Guests can commemorate the 45th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown, in which he won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. Special guests include author, Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of the late Penny Chenery, Secretariat’s owner, sports journalist Steve Haskin, and former Meadow Stable grooms. The festival will host clinics, demonstrations and seminars representing every aspect of Virginia’s horse industry. There will be guided tours of Meadow Hall with its Meadow Champion Galleries, Triple Crown Room and the Chenery Collection of rare Meadow Stable memorabilia. For more information click here. The festival will host clinics, demonstrations and seminars representing every aspect of Virginia’s horse industry.