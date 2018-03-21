× Old Navy docks at Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Old Navy will open at Short Pump Town Center this summer, a spokesperson for the western Henrico shopping center announced.

The 12,500-square-foot clothing store will be located on the lower level of the mall near The Cheesecake Factory.

“Old Navy is excited to expand our presence in Richmond and we look forward to bringing the brand to the customers of Short Pump Town Center,” Julie Van Vliet, Old Navy spokesperson, said.

Old Navy currently operates several clothing stores in the Richmond area including locations at Willow Lawn in Henrico, Hanover Square in Mechanicsville, Chesterfield Towne Center and Commonwealth Center in Midlothian, and Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.