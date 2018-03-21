Man with gun shuts down I-95 in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Traffic is at a standstill on I-95 in Richmond near the Belvidere Street exit after all southbound and northbound travel lanes were closed as of 3:32 p.m. Wednesday.

BREAKING: VSP confirms I95 near Boulevard shut down. Henrico Police say they’re trying to peacefully resolve situation with man who crashed vehicle and has handgun threatening to harm himself. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/98hjiodQy2 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) March 21, 2018

Traffic Snarled

A shot from a traffic camera at 3:40 p.m. showed a massive police presence on the normally busy interstate and all six lanes of the interstate blocked.

Northbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate and Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

VDOT officials said there was a two-mile backup in both directions as of 4:05 p.m.

Suspect with gun wrecks car

Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said a officer came upon a single-vehicle crash on the interstate where a person with a handgun was threatening to harm themselves.

That officer called for additional units and Virginia State Police and Richmond Police are on the scene assisting.

Officers are working to "peacefully resolve" the situation.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the incident started at Parham Road and Aberdeen Street in Henrico County.

Those sources said that after a brief pursuit, the suspect wrecked his car near Belvidere.

That suspect ran into the woods with the gun, according to those sources.

Police negotiators could be heard using a megaphone trying to get the suspect to come out.

VCU Police tell me there is an armed subject in this vicinity. We are at Harrison and Leigh in Carver area. Officer says a perimeter is being set up to keep people safe. @CBS6 @VCUPD Officer says there will be a lot of guns out here. pic.twitter.com/PnXveFCbOl — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) March 21, 2018

VCU Alert

Virginia Commonwealth University issued an alert ask students and staff to avoid the area.

"Police Emergency OFF MP Campus - (I95 near the Belividere Exit). Avoid area. Police on scene. Additional details to follow."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.