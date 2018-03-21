380+ crashes reported on Virginia highways and interstates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police has responded to more than 380 traffic crashes on Virginia highways and interstates as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“From 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (March 21) through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 21), Virginia State Police statewide have been called to 382 traffic crashes and assisted with 242 disabled/stuck vehicles,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The majority of the crashes have only involved damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities.”

As snow tapers off and melts across the Commonwealth, State Police are still advising motorists to remain cautious and vigilant for slick conditions.

Wet roads are expected to refreeze as temperatures drop overnight, which could make for slick road conditions during the Thursday morning commute.

State Police are reminding motorist of the following safe traffic tips:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.