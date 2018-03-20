× VDOT cautioning motorists ahead of winter weather Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to prepare for winter weather lasting most of the day Wednesday.

“Rain will change to snow around sunrise Wednesday,” according to CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel. “The snow will continue to be steady through Noon and will taper to snow showers by mid-afternoon.”

VDOT is urging drivers to closely monitor local forecasts before heading out on the roadways.

Officials say their crews are prepared to treat and plow roads as needed.

“Accumulations are expected to vary depending on location, but motorists across the commonwealth should be prepared for snowy or slushy conditions, especially during the Wednesday morning commute,” said a VDOT spokesperson.

A slushy 1-3 inches is expected on grassy surfaces in the Richmond metro area, with lesser amounts on roads.

VDOT says adjustments to travel may be necessary as the storm progresses and road conditions deteriorate in some regions.

With that in mind, VDOT is also reminding motorists to reduce speeds, increase following distance between vehicles and give plows the right of way as they work to clear snow.

“VDOT will closely coordinate with tree removal and utility crews as heavy, wet snow could cause downed trees, utility lines or other debris on roadways,” said the spokesperson.