State Police encouraging motorists to delay travel plans Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police is encouraging motorists to delay their travel plans Wednesday morning as winter weather is expected in much of the Commonwealth.

“Rain will change to snow around sunrise Wednesday,” according to CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel. “The snow will continue to be steady through Noon and will taper to snow showers by mid-afternoon.”

State Police said delaying travel will allow VDOT to treat and clear roadways faster.

“Virginia State Police troopers across Virginia will be stepping up patrols through the night and on into Wednesday as the winter weather impacts highways and travel conditions,” said State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

When motorist get on the roadways, State Police are reminding them to drive for conditions.

“As of 10 p.m. Tuesday (March 20), Virginia State Police troopers have been the busiest in the Department’s Salem Division with responding to 16 traffic crashes.”

Police said the majority of the crashes involve only damage to vehicles.

State Police are telling drivers to keep these safety tips in mind:

For road conditions, Virginians are reminded to use the VDOT 511 system. Please do not call 911 or #77 to ask about road conditions, as these are emergency numbers and need to remain open to emergency calls.

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Slow speed for conditions.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.