School districts okay on snow days, even with more snow looming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first day of spring was a wet one for Central Virginia, to be followed by what forecasters said will be several inches of snow in parts of central Virginia.

There is a chance that the snow could affect school districts.

“Ultimately for us it comes down to safety, if we believe it’s going to be unsafe at any point during the day for school buses or 16-year-old who drive to school or for kids who walk to school, all of those things come in to play,” said Andy Jenks, with Henrico Public Schools.

So far public schools in Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, and Petersburg have used six snow days, including delayed start-times. Chesterfield students have actually missed seven days of school.

Jenks said that even if school is cancelled because of snow this week that they`re still in good shape.

“I rather them be home safe than go in the snow and get in a wreck,” agreed Perry Fauntleroy.

“When you lose four or five days it makes everyone think we must be running out of snow days, when in reality we have enough banked time to be okay,” Jenks said.

Still, parents said that kids need to be in school.

“Either way it all adds up, they get their education and they get to play in the snow too,” said Brenda Winbush.