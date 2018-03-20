Oink, Oink for “The Big Pig Project”

RICHMOND, Va – Lunch.|SUPPER! Presents the annual “Big Pig Project” that will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Restauranteur and organizer Rick Lyons joined Kerry Blumberg from the charity to talk about this fun, block party for a great cause. CBS 6 will also sponsor a concrete pig.

Come on out and enjoy the festivities Saturday, April 21st from Noon to 6pm at 1215 Summit Avenue. It’s FREE Admission with a $5 suggested donation. “Virginia This Morning” co-hosts Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will serve as emcees!

http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig/​