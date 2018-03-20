Street buckles in downtown Richmond water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A water main break has closed streets in downtown Richmond.

The break is located along the 1500 block of East Main Street, in Shockoe Bottom, the Department of Public Utilities reported.

It is impacting traffic along Franklin Street at 13th, 14th & 15th streets.

It is also impacting traffic along Main Street at 14th and 15th street.

"Water is causing road to buckle," a department spokesperson wrote.

Richmond Police and city work crews are on scene, but no timetable has been established for when the roads might reopen.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.