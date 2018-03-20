× L’Opossum named South’s Best Restaurant by Southern Living

RICHMOND, Va. — L’Opossum, in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood, has been awarded the South’s Best Restaurant according to Southern Living’s 2018 “The South’s Best Restaurants of 2018.”

David Shannon, chef/owner and sole proprietor, opened L’Opossum in 2014. Shannon’s background includes a stint at the Inn at Little Washington under Chef Patrick O’Connell.

This is not the first accolade for Shannon and chef de cuisine, James Garland.

Shannon was named a James Beard Award Best Chef Mid-Atlantic semifinalist in 2016. L’Opossum has also been named “100 Best Restaurants for Foodies in America 2016” by Open Table, one of the best in Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Restaurants 2015” list, and one of 10 of the South’s unmissable restaurants by CNNTraveler in 2015.

Locally, L’Opossum won Restaurant of the Year at 2017 Elby Awards.

In a cool twist with even more local flair , Real Richmond LLC co-founder, Maureen Egan penned the Southern Living article about L’Opposum. Egan has written several books on Richmond, most recently with Susan Winiecki, editor of Richmond Magazine, titled “Richmond’s Culinary History: Seeds of Change.”

“I had so much fun talking with him [Shannon] for the article,” Egan said. “[I] love his combination of seriousness and playfulness, and wordplay is up both of our alleys. My only regret with the article is I didn’t manage to fit silly French phrases from my high school French textbook in there.”

The Virginia Opossum is the only marsupial found north of Mexico, a nocturnal animal around the size of a cat.

Sample Menu items:

A SEARING PARADOX OF PORK BELLY & SEA SCALLOPS

Reveling in a Key Party of Blood Orange Drenched Radicchio, Cranberry Beans, Garlic Sausage, Citrus Mostarda & a Heady Charred Onion Jus.

C’MON SIMONE, LETS’S TALK ABOUT YOUR BIG HALIBUT

On a Big Adventure with Saffron Infused Soubise, Sweet Corn, Wild Rice Pilaf & Market Greens.