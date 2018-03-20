Construction workers involved in far West End shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that took place in Henrico’s Far West End.

Henrico Police officers, along with Henrico Firefighters, were dispatched to a reported shooting at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, in the 800 block of Alden Park Drive in Twin Hickory.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two construction workers, who were working on a home in the Alden Park neighborhood, according to investigators.

Upon arrival, officers located one man in a pick-up truck who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the man was shot in the neck.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

His condition has not yet been released.

A second man was also injured in the shooting, however sources did not indicate the extent of his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, in the Short Pump area near Pouncey Tract Road, a second truck was being processed by police.

There is no word yet how, or if, the two scenes were related.

Police said they were not looking for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.