Shooting investigated in Chesterfield neighborhood

Photo Gallery
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield County.
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Sexton Drive, between Turner Road and Walmsley Boulevard, at about 4:40 a.m. Monday.
“When police arrived, they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police have not yet commented on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Investigators have not yet said whether they were looking for a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.