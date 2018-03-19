Shooting investigated in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Sexton Drive, between Turner Road and Walmsley Boulevard, at about 4:40 a.m. Monday.

“When police arrived, they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not yet commented on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigators have not yet said whether they were looking for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.