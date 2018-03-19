Rain and snow return to Richmond weather forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will be steady at times Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers will linger during the afternoon and we could see some mixed precipitation well north and west before it tapers off.

The vernal equinox, the start of astronomical spring, occurs at 12:15 PM Tuesday.

A second storm may develop along the coast on Wednesday.

This will bring another burst of precipitation across the area, which will likely be a mix of rain and snow.

There’s the potential this could change to all snow for a period, so it’s something we’ll continue to watch closely.

Accumulation potential should be limited, with temperatures remaining above freezing through the day.

Dry weather will return Thursday and Friday, but showers are back in the forecast next weekend.