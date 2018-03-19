No injuries after fire destroys Powhatan home

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – A home was destroyed in a house fire in Powhatan County Monday afternoon.

Units from Powhatan County Fire and Rescue and the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home in the 6300 block of Anderson Hwy.

Powhatan fire officials say the bulk of the fire has been knocked down.

All occupants inside the home are accounted for. There were no injuries.

The Family affected is being taken care of through other family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.