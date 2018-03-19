Large fire destroys home in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — There are no injuries after a large fire destroyed a home in Charles City County Monday afternoon.

Henrico Fire units are assisting Charles City County with the fire located at a home in the 8200 block of Little Elam Road. The block is shut down as crews battle the blaze.

The fire destroyed the home and personal property around the home, according to Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley. A large wooded area was also burned nearby.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and if originated outside the home.

There was one occupant inside the home at the time of the fire. They escaped without injuries.

The fire has been marked under control.

