Grassy surfaces accumulation expected in Wednesday snow event

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level trough will deepen across Central Virginia Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, developing a nor’easter off the Virginia coast.

Rain will develop Tuesday night, with the rain changing to snow early Wednesday morning.

Surface temps will be a degree or two above freezing during much of the snowfall, limiting accumulations to grassy surfaces. But roadways could become covered during periods of the heaviest snow Wednesday morning.

The snow will end Wednesday afternoon and evening, with temps falling below freezing by Thursday morning.

Slick travel will be a possibility across parts of the area Thursday morning, before temps warm above freezing by 9 or 10 a.m.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley region. The Richmond area is not included.

Dry and cool weather is expected Friday and Saturday, with more rain and possibly mixed precipitation on Sunday.