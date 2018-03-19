Decomposed body found inside South Richmond home: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are conducting a death investigation after a decomposed body was found inside a South Richmond home, according to Crime Insider sources.

The police activity surrounds the home in the 2400 block of Wright Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Highway.

CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett, who is on scene, says investigators have been going in and out of the home.

Crime Insider sources say the person inside the home has been dead for “awhile.”

Police have not released any details about the investigation at this time.

Several members of Richmond’s Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Mobile Lab are on scene, according to Burkett.

