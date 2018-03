RICHMOND, Va – ​Chef Alex Enggist of “Max’s on Broad” and “Little Saint” showed Bill and Cheryl how to cook a delicious scallop dish in honor of the 3rd Annual Richmond Brunch Weekend. Saturday, March 24th and 25th more than 40 area restaurants are giving 15% of their brunch proceeds to VCU Massey Cancer Center. For more information and a list of participating restaurants go to http://www.richmondbrunchweekend.com​