Man killed crossing Brook Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said a man died after he was struck by a car as he crossed a road in Henrico County Friday night.

Henrico Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of Brook Road near the Wawa gas station.

Police are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

The driver remained at the scene and police said no charges have been filed in the case.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.